Traffic Alert: West Topside Road to be temporarily shut down

TDOT officials announced plans to work on roadways, requiring a shutdown of part of the road.
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drivers taking West Topside Road near Alcoa Highway in Knox County will see road construction along their route in the near future. On Tuesday, the portion of West Topside Road that ties into Alcoa Highway will be closed so crews can widen the road space.

Drivers using West Topside Road will now need to take the newly constructed Topside Bridge and DeArmond Spring Road to access both Northbound and Southbound Alcoa Highway.

Construction will rely on good weather conditions, so the scheduled work day may change. TDOT officials also asked drivers to use extreme caution as workers will be present.

West Topside Road Detour
West Topside Road Detour(TDOT)

