Very warm temperatures ahead of our next cold front

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking cooler air for Easter weekend.
Warming up ahead of a cold front
Warming up ahead of a cold front(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are getting very warm ahead of a cold front. Winds will start to pick up Wednesday with most of the rain falling throughout the a Thursday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those clouds stick around tonight with a stray shower possible. The clouds will keep us warm tonight and only allow temperatures to drop near 54 degrees by Tuesday morning.

The gusty winds and warmth arrive Tuesday! We’ll get to around 81 degrees by the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. We’ll start out with the clouds but see more of that sunshine by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

The gusts and temperatures increase Wednesday. With winds gusting up to 35 mph, that will help us warm to near 85 degrees! We could potentially break the record of 87 degrees set back in 1934. We’ll likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day Wednesday with a stray shower or storm.

A cold front’s line of rain and storms moves in Thursday bringing us from an overnight high in the 60s down to the upper 50s in the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds and a few showers at times linger Good Friday through Easter weekend. Friday cooler with highs near 60, but we warm back up into the 60s for the rest of your weekend.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockwood Dugout destroyed
One dead, another injured after winds rip off roof at Brillo Miller Sports Complex
KFD Fire Fighter observes area where brush fire just occurred.
Multiple fires reported across East Tennessee
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros
A chase lead to multiple charges for a man early Friday morning.
BCSO: Man leads police on chase, breaks into multiple homes in Blount Co.
Aerial view of the damage left behind in Cannon County.
At least 15 dead after storms in Tennessee, TEMA confirms

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks cool rain, to warm gusts, and another line of rain and...
Rain returns today, then warmer air blows into town
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks cool rain, to warm gusts, and another line of rain and...
Rain returns today, then warmer air blows into town
Cool and rainy at times Monday
Showers move in Monday, warmer weather on the way
Off and on rain chances through the week
Showers move in Monday, warmer weather on the way