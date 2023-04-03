Very warm temperatures ahead of our next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are getting very warm ahead of a cold front. Winds will start to pick up Wednesday with most of the rain falling throughout the a Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those clouds stick around tonight with a stray shower possible. The clouds will keep us warm tonight and only allow temperatures to drop near 54 degrees by Tuesday morning.

The gusty winds and warmth arrive Tuesday! We’ll get to around 81 degrees by the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. We’ll start out with the clouds but see more of that sunshine by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

The gusts and temperatures increase Wednesday. With winds gusting up to 35 mph, that will help us warm to near 85 degrees! We could potentially break the record of 87 degrees set back in 1934. We’ll likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day Wednesday with a stray shower or storm.

A cold front’s line of rain and storms moves in Thursday bringing us from an overnight high in the 60s down to the upper 50s in the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds and a few showers at times linger Good Friday through Easter weekend. Friday cooler with highs near 60, but we warm back up into the 60s for the rest of your weekend.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

