What to do with medicine no longer needed

Do you have prescriptions, antibiotics or other medications that are taking up space in the medicine cabinet?
Everyone is encouraged to participate in the Prescription Drug Take Back Day
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you have prescriptions, antibiotics or other medications that are taking up space in the medicine cabinet? ASAP of Anderson is organizing an event in Oak Ridge to help people get rid of medicine that is no longer needed.

The Oak Ridge Police Department is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22.

Unneeded and expired prescription medications, antibiotics, steroids, cold medicine, vitamins/herbal supplements, pet medications, eye drops and ointments will all be accepted.

The organization will not accept needles, IV bags, blood sugar equipment and illegal drugs.

Community members can always drop off any medications at permanent disposal bins located at the areas below.

  • Clinton Police Department
  • Norris Police Department
  • Oak Ridge Police Department
  • Oliver Springs Police Department
  • Rocky Top Police Department
  • Walgreens in Oak Ridge
  • CVS is Oak Ridge
  • CVS in Clinton

ASAP of Anderson said they hope to prevent drug misuse, addiction and potential overdoses by offering this service and allowing people to safely dispose of unneeded medication.

