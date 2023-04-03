Young-Williams talks kitten season, safely bringing kittens to the animal shelter

More homeless kittens found during warmer months of the year
More homeless kittens found during warmer months of the year
By Jared Austin
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has seen a rise in kittens and other animals coming to its shelter in recent weeks. Shelter officials said this happens as we get closer to the spring and warmer months. Before bringing a homeless kitten to the shelter, officials recommend doing a couple of things first.

“Don’t move them. If they’re uninjured and unhurt and seem okay, kind of hang around and see if there with their mother because that’s their best chance of survival,” Justin Young with Young-Williams said.

It’s also best to see how old the kitten looks. If they seem younger than 6 weeks, you want to see if the kitten’s mother is still there. If they are over 6 weeks, Young-Williams asks people to bring them to the shelter.

As the shelter prepares for more animals in the coming weeks, they’re asking the community for food donations.

“We are going to need more supplies including pate kitten food and other supplies kittens may need as they’re growing up,” Young said.

You can see the entire wishlist for the animal shelter on their website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockwood Dugout destroyed
One dead, child injured after winds rip off roof at Brillo Miller Sports Complex
KFD Fire Fighter observes area where brush fire just occurred.
Multiple fires reported across East Tennessee
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros
A chase lead to multiple charges for a man early Friday morning.
BCSO: Man leads police on chase, breaks into multiple homes in Blount Co.
Aerial view of the damage left behind in Cannon County.
At least 15 dead after storms in Tennessee, TEMA confirms

Latest News

Aerial view of the damage left behind in Cannon County.
At least 15 dead after storms in Tennessee, TEMA confirms
Damage in Readyville
‘It looked like a bomb went off’: Tornado ravages Readyville in Rutherford County
WSMV storm damage
Cleanup underway in Readyville for tornado damage
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick