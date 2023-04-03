Young-Williams talks kitten season, safely bringing kittens to the animal shelter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has seen a rise in kittens and other animals coming to its shelter in recent weeks. Shelter officials said this happens as we get closer to the spring and warmer months. Before bringing a homeless kitten to the shelter, officials recommend doing a couple of things first.

“Don’t move them. If they’re uninjured and unhurt and seem okay, kind of hang around and see if there with their mother because that’s their best chance of survival,” Justin Young with Young-Williams said.

It’s also best to see how old the kitten looks. If they seem younger than 6 weeks, you want to see if the kitten’s mother is still there. If they are over 6 weeks, Young-Williams asks people to bring them to the shelter.

As the shelter prepares for more animals in the coming weeks, they’re asking the community for food donations.

“We are going to need more supplies including pate kitten food and other supplies kittens may need as they’re growing up,” Young said.

You can see the entire wishlist for the animal shelter on their website.

