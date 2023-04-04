‘Clinically appropriate’ | Fort Sanders officials finish internal investigation into Lisa Edwards’ care

Fort Sanders officials said their medical treatment and hospital discharge of Lisa Edwards was “clinically appropriate.”
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is investigating following the death of Lisa Edwards, a...
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is investigating following the death of Lisa Edwards, a 60-year-old woman who died in KPD custody shortly after being discharged from the hospital.(wvlt)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fort Sanders Medical Center officials have concluded their internal investigation into the care of Lisa Edwards, the woman who went unresponsive in Knoxville Police Department custody and died the next day.

Officials said medical treatment and hospital discharge were “clinically appropriate.”

Previous Coverage: ‘More than disappointed’ | Covenant Health CEO responds to Lisa Edwards situation

“These findings affirm our confidence in the dedicated doctors, nurses and staff who provide excellent care to hundreds of Fort Sanders Regional patients every day,” Fort Sanders officials said.

Officials also reviewed hospital security.

“As a result, we are evaluating our security services contract, and several officers involved are no longer working at any Covenant Health facility,” Fort Sanders officials said. In addition, we are implementing empathy training for security officers serving on behalf of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Covenant Health.”

Edwards’ family members have spoken out against the treatment Edwards received.

Previous Coverage: ‘They treated her like she’s trash’ | Lisa Edwards’ family reacts to body camera video

There is still an internal investigation underway into the four KPD personnel involved in the Edwards incident.

