Cruise passenger dies after falling from balcony, spokesperson says

A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a...
A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a spokesperson for the company.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Virgin Voyages passenger died after falling over a balcony, a spokesperson said.

On Sunday when the incident occurred, the ship had left Miami and was headed to Roatán, Honduras.

The ship immediately returned to Miami but has since continued its voyage with slight changes to its itinerary.

Virgin Voyages said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGrath was taken into custody after shots were fired in west Knox County
FBI: Man wanted in Baltimore dead after agent-involved shooting in Farragut
Joseph Johnson
Man arrested for DUI with three children in car, report says
Pigeon Forge Police Department
One teen hospitalized, another arrested after fight in Pigeon Forge, police say
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash identified
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Knoxville State Rep. Gloria Johnson stripped of committee positions, expulsion resolution pending

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump...
LIVE: Trump enters New York City courtroom for arraignment
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
Here’s why you tax return may have decreased from last year
Officer Rex Engelbert and officer Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting...
Nashville officers speak after taking down Covenant School shooter
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Eyedrops maker couldn’t ensure factory was sterile, FDA says
A recent heavy snow in the area made the already 2,000-pound nest too heavy for the dead tree...
Baby eaglet dies after nest falls from tree