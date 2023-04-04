Families around the world grieve Fort Campbell crash

Families are remembering loved ones killed in the crash involving Black Hawk helicopters based at Fort Campbell.
The 9 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in the helicopter crash in Kentucky.
The 9 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in the helicopter crash in Kentucky.(WSMV)
By Courtney Allen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 is hearing from families around the globe who lost loved ones in last week’s helicopter crash in Trigg County involving two Black Hawks assigned to Fort Campbell. The families said they are still in disbelief.

James Natulan is 27-year-old Isaac Gayo’s brother.

“My brother is my biggest influence,” Natulan said. “Growing up in my eyes, whatever he did was cool to me.”

Natulan said he and Gayo grew up in the Phillipines. Natulan said his brother and sister moved to the United States several years ago, and Gayo enlisted in the Army. Natulan said Gayo was proud to represent the United States.

“Coming from the Philippines, just being in the United States, you are proud,” Natulan said.

Gayo’s dream was to eventually have the whole family visit. It is a dream he won’t see realized after being one of the nine killed in last week’s helicopter crash.

“I lost my hero,” Gayo said. “We lost the glue that binds us in our family because he is the one always calling and reaching out to us to make sure we are safe.”

Another soldier lost was 32-year-old Aaron Healy of Cape Coral, Florida, who enlisted in the Army 13 years ago.

“It has been really hard,” Vicky Healy, his mom, said.

“He was a good soldier and an excellent father and a good husband,” Michael Healy, his dad, said. “The military has lost a good man.”

Healy’s parents said their son served multiple tours in Afghanistan and are stunned he lost his life during a training exercise.

“I thought to myself, ‘how could he make it home safely from over there to have something like this happen right at home,’” Vicki Healy said.

It is something Natulan can’t believe either.

“I think I am still in denial,” Natulan said. “I miss my brother.”

