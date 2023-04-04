FBI: Man wanted in Baltimore involved in agent shooting in Farragut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday afternoon, an FBI agent involved shooting in Farragut resulted in one sent to the hospital, officials said.

FBI officials confirmed that an agent was involved in a shooting in the Gold’s Gym parking lot in Farragut at around 6 p.m. after authorities attempted to take a suspect into custody.

Roy McGrath, ex-chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and a fugitive from Baltimore was located in Tennessee by law enforcement, officials said.

Roy McGrath (CBS Baltimore)

It was when officers tried to apprehend McGrath that a shot was fired, resulting in officers returning fire. McGrath was then taken to UT Medical Center, officials said.

Farragut Shooting Roy McGrath (WVLT)

No FBI agents were hurt in the incident.

McGrath was indicted in October 2021, and faces a maximum of 100 years in federal prison for charges that he illegally recorded former Gov. Hogan and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state government, according to CBS Baltimore.

This is a developing story.

