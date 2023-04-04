Federal assistance up in the air for Tennessee following deadly storms; how you can help victims

By Walter Murphy
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South was struck twice in a week by devastating severe weather events.

Between March 24 and 31, more than 30 people died in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas, and countless others have no place to call home.

A man in Wynne, Arkansas, compared the city to what he saw during Operation Desert Storm: a war zone.

And Wynne is just one of the towns reeling after multiple tornado outbreaks destroyed homes and businesses across the Mid-South.

RELATED — At least 15 dead after storms in Tennessee, TEMA confirms
RELATED — Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado

Luckily, help is coming from President Biden’s disaster declaration that came by request from Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

So far, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has not sent that request to President Biden asking for the same federal assistance that’s helping Arkansas and Mississippi jump-start debris removal and getting the utilities turned back on for thousands of people.

Action News 5 reached out to his office to ask if there were plans to do so and received this statement:

“The Governor plans to request a federal disaster declaration and is currently exploring all disaster assistance programs to provide needed relief to the impacted communities.”

Federal assistance is something Governor Sanders says she’s grateful to have, and that FEMA Administrator DeAnne Criswell says she’s happy to give.

“We are here for the long haul, governor. We are going to be with you through this process,” Criswell said. “But it also comes with the ability to bring it back and bring in mitigation and make it stronger and more resilient.”

Some local groups are taking donations as well.

The Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office will accept donations for the citizens in Covington, Tennessee, at the Poplar Plaza Kroger located at 3444 Poplar Avenue from 7:30 a.m. until noon on Wednesday.

The following items are needed:

1. Gatorade

2. Capri Sun

3. Toothbrushes (no travel size)

4. Toothpaste (no travel size)

5. First Aid Kits 6. Deodorant (no travel size)

7. $10 Gift cards

8. Any food that you do not have to cook

Anyone who is looking to volunteer to assist with storm recovery in Covington can call Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief at 901-422-3838 or Southern Baptist Disaster Relief at 901-489-2937.

Those willing to volunteer with any cleanup in Wynne can contact Ashley Brumley at 870-318-0655. Volunteers and donations are also being sought by the American Red Cross of Arkansas.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGrath was taken into custody after shots were fired in west Knox County
FBI: Man wanted in Baltimore dead after agent-involved shooting in Farragut
Joseph Johnson
Man arrested for DUI with three children in car, report says
Pigeon Forge Police Department
One teen hospitalized, another arrested after fight in Pigeon Forge, police say
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash identified
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Knoxville State Rep. Gloria Johnson stripped of committee positions, expulsion resolution pending

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain and storms leading to a cooler start to Easter...
Near record highs ahead of our next cold front
Missing man not seen since 2022, Jefferson County sheriff says
After former President Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury, Trump is leaving Mar-a-La
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Bill would allow teachers to carry guns at school
David Mcafee
Missing man not seen since 2022, Jefferson County sheriff says