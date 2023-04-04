KPD: Teen arrested with two guns, various drugs in car

The 19-year-old man was found with two loaded guns and over $3,000 in cash, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials announced that a 19-year-old was arrested early Tuesday morning with two loaded guns in his possession.

KPD officers pulled over a white Jeep on Glen Park Road near Montwood Drive just after 1 a.m. The 19-year-old passenger stepped out of the car but was quickly arrested while officers investigated.

Officers found a loaded AR pistol, a loaded handgun, various narcotics and over $3,000 in cash in the car.

The teen was taken into custody on several weapon and drug charges.

