Missing man not seen since 2022, Jefferson County sheriff says

David Mcafee has not been heard from since October of 2022, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
David Mcafee
David Mcafee(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

David Mcafee was last seen on Oct. 28, 2022, at his house off Old Dandridge Pike, according to officials.

JCSO officials said that Mcafee sent a text to a friend around 6:13 p.m. but has not been heard from since.

Investigations believed him to be in the Jefferson City area due to his phone records.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 865-397-9411 at ext. 1106 for Detective Richard Collins.

The Criminal Investigations Division is asking for assistance from the public in a missing person case. David Mcafee ...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

