Nashville officers speak after taking down Covenant School shooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department who were credited with taking down the Covenant School shooter will speak publicly for the first time on Tuesday.

Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting suspect Audrey Hale, police said.

Police said that Hale was shot and killed on the second floor in a common area of The Covenant School where they had been opening fire at arriving police cars through a window.

A former MNPD officer, Ken Alexandrow, served on the force for over 20 years and commended the men for their quick actions.

He said the police response was “as good as it could have possibly been.”

“He [Engelbert] didn’t hesitate in the fact that, ‘I don’t want to go in by myself,’” Alexandrow said, watching the body cam video.

Engelbert has been with MNPD for four years while Collazo has served for nine years.

