Nashville officers speak after taking down Covenant School shooter

Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting suspect Audrey Hale, police said.
Officer Rex Engelbert and officer Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting...
Officer Rex Engelbert and officer Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting suspect Audrey Hale.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department who were credited with taking down the Covenant School shooter will speak publicly for the first time on Tuesday.

Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting suspect Audrey Hale, police said.

Police said that Hale was shot and killed on the second floor in a common area of The Covenant School where they had been opening fire at arriving police cars through a window.

A former MNPD officer, Ken Alexandrow, served on the force for over 20 years and commended the men for their quick actions.

He said the police response was “as good as it could have possibly been.”

“He [Engelbert] didn’t hesitate in the fact that, ‘I don’t want to go in by myself,’” Alexandrow said, watching the body cam video.

Engelbert has been with MNPD for four years while Collazo has served for nine years.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGrath was taken into custody after shots were fired in west Knox County
FBI: Man wanted in Baltimore dead after agent-involved shooting in Farragut
Joseph Johnson
Man arrested for DUI with three children in car, report says
Pigeon Forge Police Department
One teen hospitalized, another arrested after fight in Pigeon Forge, police say
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash identified
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Knoxville State Rep. Gloria Johnson stripped of committee positions, expulsion resolution pending

Latest News

Pruitt fired in January of 2021
NCAA hearing for former UT football coach, school officials scheduled
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain and storms leading to a cooler start to Easter...
Near record highs ahead of our next cold front
Missing man not seen since 2022, Jefferson County sheriff says
After former President Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury, Trump is leaving Mar-a-La