NCAA hearing for former UT football coach, school officials scheduled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An NCAA hearing for a former University of Tennessee coach and other school officials has been scheduled, according to WVLT News’ partner On3.

Former coach Jeremy Pruitt, former defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and other school officials will appear before the Committee on Infractions in a three-day hearing on April 19 through 21 in Cincinnati, On3 reported.

The NCAA listed 18 violations and around $60,000 worth of cash and gifts that Pruitt, his wife, staff and recruiters gave to recruits, players and their families. The 18 violations are Level 1, which are the most serious of the NCAA’s four-level ranking system for violations

Previous Coverage: NCAA releases allegations in Tennessee Football Jeremy Pruitt investigation

NCAA officials also said that the problem did not stem from the program itself, a key decision that could spare the program from the most serious punishments.

Of those people, none are still at the university. UT also fired Pruitt for cause, which could play a role in limiting the program’s punishments.

Pruitt was fired in January 2021.

