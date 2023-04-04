Near record breaking temperatures Wednesday before rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’ll feel more like summer Wednesday with near record-breaking high temperatures! This is all ahead of rain and storms arriving overnight into Thursday morning with our next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds move back in tonight with temperatures dropping to only 66 degrees by Wednesday morning.

The gusts and temperatures increase even more Wednesday. Gusts are up to 35 mph, helping to move that warmer air in and crank us up to 87 degrees! So, we’re forecasting a tie of the record of 87 degrees set back in 1934. We’ll see mostly to partly cloudy views throughout the day with a stray shower or two popping up in the morning, then a spotty storm is possible in the evening ahead of a batch at night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold front’s rain and storms move in to part of our area Wednesday night, but the colder air catches up and the line of rain and storms falls apart going into Thursday. This leaves us with an overnight high in the low 70s Thursday, with an 60% coverage of our area in rain and some storms early, then falling to the upper 60s by the morning, to mid 60s by the afternoon. The batch of rain and storms drops in coverage and intensity as well Thursday.

Clouds and spotty showers linger Good Friday through Saturday. More sunshine and warmer temperatures return for Easter Sunday!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are trending drier for next week with temperatures rebounding back into the 70s.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

