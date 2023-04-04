Near record highs ahead of our next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are climbing to around records for a couple of afternoons, with more wind ahead of a cold front. A batch of rain and storms moves in and drops temperatures, leaving us cooler to start Easter weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A thin sheet of clouds sits over our area, with a milder start to the day. We’re only cooling to around 54 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Wind gusts increase and temperatures crank up today! I’d say this is our pick of the week, with more sunshine and not as much wind as tomorrow ... but Wednesday is a little warmer. It’s a partly cloudy to mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high of 83 degrees. We have a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. (The record high for Knoxville is 87 degrees, set in 1934.)

Clouds increase again tonight, with a warm low of only 66 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The gusts and temperatures increase even more Wednesday. Gusts are up to 35 mph, helping to move that warmer air in and crank us up to 87 degrees! So, we’re forecasting a tie of the record of 87 degrees set back in 1934 also on April 5th. We’ll see mostly to partly cloudy views throughout the day, and a stray shower can pop-up in the morning, then a spotty storm is possible in the evening ahead of a batch at night.

The cold front’s rain and storms move in to part of our area Wednesday night, but the colder air catches up and the line of rain and storms falls apart going into Thursday. This leaves us with an overnight high in the low 70s Thursday, with an 80% coverage of our area in rain and some storms early, then falling to upper 60s by the morning, to low 60s by the afternoon. The batch of rain and storms drops in coverage and intensity as well Thursday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds and spotty showers at times linger Good Friday through Saturday, with more sunshine and a rebound in temperatures on Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.