Officials: Blount County man charged with multiple crimes against minors

A Friendsville man was taken into custody Monday evening after an eight month investigation, according to the Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong.
Anthony Duke Soto
Anthony Duke Soto(BCSO)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials said Anthony Duke Soto was indicted for 14 total charges including:

  • Continuous sexual abuse of a child
  • Aggravated child abuse/neglect
  • Child abuse/neglect
  • Four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure
  • Seven counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Sheriff’s Office officials opened an investigation into Soto in August 2022 after three female teenagers reported Soto had sexually abused them on his boat, officials said.

The victims said Soto offered them alcohol and marijuana before touching them sexually.

Multiple teenage girls later came forward and reported that Soto victimized them at his home and on his property, officials said. Investigators then interviewed multiple minors, including family members, that also alleged Soto abused them either physically or sexually, officials said.

Soto is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on $750,000 bond and faces a hearing in Blount County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on April 10.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

