Parents want quicker emergency response after Hardin Valley Academy evacuation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents are asking for quicker response time after Hardin Valley Academy was evacuated on Thursday.

“It’s a very scary time to be in schools,” said Xander Rice. Three of his kids are students in Knox County Schools. Two attend Hardin Valley Academy.

Rice heard chaos in the background as his children evacuated the school.

Police said a custodian intentionally left two gas valves open in Hardin Valley Academy after getting into an argument with his mother. That contracted employee has since been fired and charged. Knox County Schools Superintendent Jon Rysewyk addressed the incident at the school board’s work session Monday night.

“We’re looking at the actions taken by the school and district leaders response to the incident last Thursday, and also to review the protocols and procedures that are in place to address similar situations should they arise again,” Rysewyk said.

Rice said the school’s response was not enough, and he’s concerned about additional threats present in his children’s schools.

He said parents are getting updates about potential threats, but they don’t receive them until hours after they’ve already happened. He wants to get those messages sooner.

“These are our kids. These are our babies. We need to know this, whether you think it’s credible or not. You should treat every threat as credible because you never know,” said Rice.

