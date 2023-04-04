School Safety Experts react to Gov. Lee’s $205 million proposal

Monday, Governor Bill Lee proposed $205 million in additional school safety resources.
Monday, Gov. Lee proposed nearly $205 Million dollars in school safety improvement.
By William Puckett
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday, Governor Bill Lee proposed $205 million in additional school safety measures following last week’s deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.

Following the announcement, debate sparked if the move did enough to address the issue.

School safety experts feel the Governor’s proposal is a step in the right direction.

”What I would suggest is it takes more than one solution, it takes multiple solutions,” said Dr. Marc Zimmerman.

Zimmerman is the Co-Director at the National Center for School Safety at the University of Michigan.

Dr. Zimmerman’s goal is to use data to guide the conversation about school safety.

”I don’t like to talk about it in politics, I try to avoid that situation that’s for the politicians, my job is to get an evidence base do the research to what things are working, what things are the riskiest places, and intervene in multiple ways sometimes individuals, sometimes its the context, sometimes it’s the families, but its all of it,” said Dr. Zimmerman.

His ideas range from emotional learning to SRO training and placements, to gun safety at home.

”Some of it is social-emotional learning, some of it is climate and bullying prevention, some of it is creating a supporting environment some of it is detecting early signs,” said Zimmerman.

While the Governor’s proposal doesn’t cover every base, Dr. Zimmermna feels it’s a good starting place and can help move the conversation in the right direction.

”We landed people on the moon we should be able to do this as a nation if we decide to do it, and if we decide to do it, it not become a political hot potato,” said Dr. Zimmerman.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGrath was taken into custody after shots were fired in west Knox County
FBI: Man wanted in Baltimore dead after agent-involved shooting in Farragut
Joseph Johnson
Man arrested for DUI with three children in car, report says
Pigeon Forge Police Department
One teen hospitalized, another arrested after fight in Pigeon Forge, police say
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash identified
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Knoxville State Rep. Gloria Johnson stripped of committee positions, expulsion resolution pending

Latest News

Parents are asking for more communication after police said a custodian intentionally left gas...
Parents want quicker emergency response after Hardin Valley Academy evacuation
Anthony Duke Soto
Officials: Blount County man charged with multiple crimes against minors
School Safety Experts React to Gov. Lee school safety proposal
Safety Experts React to Gov. Lee's School Safety Proposal
Knoxville State Rep. Gloria Johnson stripped of committee positions, expulsion resolution pending
Protestors in support of Knoxville State Representative