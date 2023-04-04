Scott Co. man charged with rape, TBI says

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Scott County man was arrested on Monday by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on rape charges, according to an announcement.

TBI agents began looking into rape allegations at the request of the 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.

Tommy Duncan, 38 of Oneida, was responsible for raping a female victim at least four different times, TBI officials said.

On Monday evening, TBI agents arrested Duncan and charged him with four counts of rape. He was transported to the Campbell County Jail and booked on a $150,000 bond.

