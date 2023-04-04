Scott Co. man charged with rape, TBI says

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents arrested Tommy Duncan on rape charges on Monday, according to a release.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents arrested Tommy Duncan on rape charges on...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents arrested Tommy Duncan on rape charges on Monday, according to a release.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Scott County man was arrested on Monday by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on rape charges, according to an announcement.

TBI agents began looking into rape allegations at the request of the 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.

Tommy Duncan, 38 of Oneida, was responsible for raping a female victim at least four different times, TBI officials said.

On Monday evening, TBI agents arrested Duncan and charged him with four counts of rape. He was transported to the Campbell County Jail and booked on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGrath was taken into custody after shots were fired in west Knox County
FBI: Man wanted in Baltimore dead after agent-involved shooting in Farragut
Joseph Johnson
Man arrested for DUI with three children in car, report says
Pigeon Forge Police Department
One teen hospitalized, another arrested after fight in Pigeon Forge, police say
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash identified
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Knoxville State Rep. Gloria Johnson stripped of committee positions, expulsion resolution pending

Latest News

A 19-year-old man was found with two loaded guns and over $3,000 in cash, according to...
KPD: Teen arrested with two guns, various drugs in car
Officer Rex Engelbert and officer Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting...
Nashville officers speak after taking down Covenant School shooter
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
NCAA hearing for former UT football coach, school officials scheduled
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain and storms leading to a cooler start to Easter...
Near record highs ahead of our next cold front