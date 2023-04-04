‘This is not fake’: Pet kangaroo reported lost in Sparta

The 9-month-old kangaroo was last seen on March 30.
Beau. a 9-month-old kangaroo, is missing out of Sparta.
Beau. a 9-month-old kangaroo, is missing out of Sparta.(Todd Watson)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A unique, Australian pet was reported missing out of Sparta last week.

Beau, a 9-month-old kangaroo, went missing from a home on Blue Springs Road on March 30. Beau’s owner, Todd Watson, posted a flyer on Facebook asking the public for their help. He also had to emphasize the post’s legitimacy.

“This is not fake,” Watson wrote. “He is part of our family.”

Watson said Beau is people-friendly, but warned that he may run away from someone he doesn’t know. Anyone who sees the baby kangaroo is asked to contact Watson at 931-254-3528.

Kangaroos are considered a Class III exotic animal and do not require a permit to own, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGrath was taken into custody after shots were fired in west Knox County
FBI: Man wanted in Baltimore dead after agent-involved shooting in Farragut
Joseph Johnson
Man arrested for DUI with three children in car, report says
Pigeon Forge Police Department
One teen hospitalized, another arrested after fight in Pigeon Forge, police say
The Knoxville Police Department said it has been called to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash identified
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Knoxville State Rep. Gloria Johnson stripped of committee positions, expulsion resolution pending

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain and storms leading to a cooler start to Easter...
Near record highs ahead of our next cold front
Missing man not seen since 2022, Jefferson County sheriff says
After former President Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury, Trump is leaving Mar-a-La
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Bill would allow teachers to carry guns at school
David Mcafee
Missing man not seen since 2022, Jefferson County sheriff says