Burns, Dollander named to Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List

The Golden Spikes Award honors the nation’s top amateur baseball player each season.
Chase Burns and Chase Dollander
Chase Burns and Chase Dollander(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball’s Chase Burns and Chase Dollander were named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, USA Baseball announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Golden Spikes Award honors the nation’s top amateur baseball player each season. The 2023 midseason watch list features 45 of the nation’s best athletes from both college and high school baseball.

Both Volunteers are on the watch list for a second-straight season after making it a season ago. Burns was recognized as a semifinalist, along with VFL Trey Lipscomb in 2022.

Dollander has continued to improve throughout the season, serving as Tennessee’s marquee Friday-night starter. The junior leads the team in victories and innings pitched, posting a 4-2 record with 39 innings through seven starts this season. He has logged three games with double-digit strikeouts and notched a pair of quality starts thus far for the Vols.

Burns has also been impressive this season, building off an incredible freshman campaign. The Gallatin, Tennessee, native is tied for fifth nationally in strikeouts this year with 66 punchouts in just 38 innings, an impressive 15.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He strung together three consecutive quality starts against Dayton, Gonzaga and Morehead State and has posted 12 or more strikeouts three times this season.

Since 2012, Tennessee has had eight Vols make this Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list. The list of semifinalists for the award will be announced on May 22.

Dollander, Burns and the rest of the Vols will open their weekend series against No. 2/3 Florida on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Dollander will toe the rubber for the series opener as the Vols and Gators square off on in a nationally televised showdown on ESPNU.

