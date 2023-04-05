Catching up with viral clogging group, JCreekCloggers

Although they started performing locally, it’s been a whirlwind of success for Zeb Ross and the group.
Update to Zeb Ross and the J Creek Cloggers out of Haywood County, North Carolina
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WVLT) - Many people already know the internet-famous clogger Zeb Ross and his group, the JCreekCloggers. Although they started performing locally, it’s been a whirlwind of success for Ross and the group.

“Now, it’s all around the USA,” Ross said. “Seattle, Utah, we’re going to Kansas here soon so we can’t wait,” Ross said.

They have even gone as far as performing at the CMAs to “Rocky Top.”

Previous Coverage: Viral TikTok clogger performs at CMAs to ‘Rocky Top’

WVLT News caught up with the JCreekCloggers out of Haywood County last week.

Zeb Ross and his wife just welcomed a new baby girl. “She’s just a joy,” Ross said.

However, Ross said for the most part, things have stayed the same.

“A lot of people assume we dance full-time, but most of us have full-time jobs outside of this,” Ross said.

More people have been introduced to Appalachian flatfoot clogging and other types of dancing thanks to the influence of the JCreekCloggers.

“People come up and say, ‘We really enjoy your style,’ but they don’t know what it is,” Ross said. “It’s a mix of clogging, C walking, shuffling, the Charleston, so it’s things I’ve seen throughout my life.”

