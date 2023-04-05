Cold front brings rain and storms that linger into Easter weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms arrive overnight with a cold front. The rain looks to linger into Easter weekend with cooler temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight comes with a slow build to a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms, then a 60% coverage by sunrise. The stalling front drapes the stronger storms and heavier rain along the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line and clips the central Valley. The low is only 65 degrees.

The 60% coverage of our area in rain and storms continues Thursday morning but breaks up to only a 40% coverage in developing rain and storms as the front breaks up. This leaves temperatures in the upper 60s to around 72 throughout the day. The wind out of the southwest shifts to the northwest 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

The front continues to stall across the southeast, pumping rain into the Valley to the Smoky Mountains on Friday. This makes for a rainy day with about a 40% coverage of our area and a high of only 56 degrees.

The coverage reaches further north on Saturday, but it’s scattered showers instead of a steadier rain. Temperatures are again left cooler with a high of only 59 degrees.

Sunday clears out, making for a cooler morning in the mid-40s then a mostly sunny Easter afternoon with a high of 69 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, high pressure looks to set up and give us a warming trend and mostly dry stretch next week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

