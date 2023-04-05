Contractor ‘matchmaking’ event coming to Knoxville

The Knoxville Area Urban League will be hosting a contractor ‘matchmaking’ event Thursday.
The Knoxville Area Urban League will be hosting a contractor ‘matchmaking’ event Thursday.
The Knoxville Area Urban League will be hosting a contractor ‘matchmaking’ event Thursday.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staffers with the Knoxville Area Urban League announced they were hosting an event to help contractors get more visibility.

“The Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL) will host a networking session for second and third tier disadvantaged, minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses,” officials said. “Attending subcontractors, vendors and suppliers will network and discuss collaboration, enabling them to bid on contracts for the multi-use stadium and surrounding private development.”

The event is on Thursday April, 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1514 E. Fifth Ave. and dinner will be provided.

Anyone can register for the event.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGrath was taken into custody after shots were fired in west Knox County
FBI: Man wanted in Baltimore dead after agent-involved shooting in Farragut
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Knoxville State Rep. Gloria Johnson stripped of committee positions, expulsion resolution pending
In a January memo to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company...
McDonald’s temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs
A 19-year-old man was found with two loaded guns and over $3,000 in cash, according to...
KPD: Teen arrested with two guns, various drugs in car
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is investigating following the death of Lisa Edwards, a...
‘Clinically appropriate’ | Fort Sanders officials finish internal investigation into Lisa Edwards’ care

Latest News

Cold front brings rain and storms
Cold front brings rain and storms that linger into Easter weekend
An overturned semi-truck closed I-40 West on Wednesday, Tennessee Department of Transportation...
Overturned semi-truck closes I-40 West in Cocke County
One man was arrested after leading deputies on a high speed chase before he jumped into the...
Police chase ends with swim in Cumberland River, police say
Chase Burns and Chase Dollander
Burns, Dollander named to Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List