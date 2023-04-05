Contractor ‘matchmaking’ event coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staffers with the Knoxville Area Urban League announced they were hosting an event to help contractors get more visibility.

“The Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL) will host a networking session for second and third tier disadvantaged, minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses,” officials said. “Attending subcontractors, vendors and suppliers will network and discuss collaboration, enabling them to bid on contracts for the multi-use stadium and surrounding private development.”

The event is on Thursday April, 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1514 E. Fifth Ave. and dinner will be provided.

Anyone can register for the event.

