Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff indicted on child abuse charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The daughter of Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson has been indicted on two child abuse charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI reports the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments charging former daycare employee Sarah Fuson on Tuesday in connection to an incident involving suspected child abuse at her former place of employment.

Fuson is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of child abuse. These indictments stem from an investigation by special agents with the TBI in March.

Sarah Fuson’s indictment comes after her father denied reports that he changed his department’s mugshot policy to help protect his daughter. The sheriff released a memorandum on March 21 saying mugshots shared on social media can cause harm to one’s reputation and mental health. Therefore, his department would no longer be sharing them publicly online.

