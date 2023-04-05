Family picture taken by tornado found over 150 miles away

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family who lost countless memories got one back thanks to social media.

Melissa Morris and her family rode out the tornado in her bathroom. When they stepped out, the damage to her house was massive, it was nothing in comparison to when she realized what she lost when stepped outside.

The shed behind her house was gone.

In it, were countless memories, from pictures to personal belongings…

“20 years of being a mom, my children’s memories… of me raising them,” she said. Her voice trembled and tears fell.

The tornado took her memories and scattered them across Wynne. Many were found in a field behind her house. Some were found at the Wynne First United Methodist Church, but one… travelled over 150 miles to Bradford, Tennessee, to the home of Jon Ellis, who showed the photo to his wife.

The photo was of a young woman from 2012… with her Wynne volleyball uniform.

“She was the one that was like, ‘”Wow, we need to post this on Facebook and see if, you know, if anybody knows her or see if somebody lost this, they might want it back’,” he said.

Wynne Tornado
Coroner: 4 dead following Wynne tornado, door-to-door searches end
Resource centers, shelters for victims of Wynne tornado
Wynne mayor speaks out after devastating tornado
Couple escapes Wynne tornado thanks to early warnings
Students donate supplies to Wynne tornado victims
National reporter speaks about experience in Wynne
Family picture taken by tornado found over 150 miles away
West part of Wynne picking up the pieces after destructive tornado

The couple initially thought the photo could belong to someone in Covington, Tennessee about an hour away. The city had also been hit by a tornado, the same day as Wynne.

The couple posted the picture and in the same day, the post made it to the family. Now, a priceless memory is coming back.

To the couple’s surprise… the owner was much further away and she as very grateful to the couple.

“I can’t thank them enough. We’re lucky to be here we’re lucky to have people around us to care enough… to do that... to go the extra mile,” she said.

The picture will be sent to Morris’ daughter in South Dakota.

Morris hopes social media will help her get more memories back.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Rob Speas, the principal at Hardin Valley Academy, was placed on administrative leave,...
KCS: HVA principal placed on administrative leave
Charlesetta Grau
Missing person disappeared ‘under suspicious circumstances,’ could be in TN
Generic Police Lights
KPD: Motorcyclist in deadly hit-and-run crash identified
Sarah Jo Fuson
Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff indicted on child abuse charges
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

Latest News

Helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Find Your Fun the first weekend of spring!
How to manage your heart health during the holidays
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Whitney is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!