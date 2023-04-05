Here’s everything you need to know about upcoming Orange and White game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a few short months until football season is underway in East Tennessee. The University of Tennessee will kick off the year with the 2023 Orange and White game on April 15. With the game swiftly approaching, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game.

Highlights

That game will feature the first-ever Vol Village Music Festival, which will be in Lot 9 and host live bands from noon until 2 p.m. Food trucks will be available for Vol fans to pick up some lunch, and the Spirit Squad will also make an appearance.

Previous Coverage: University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival

This will be Coach Josh Heupel’s third spring on Rocky Top. Last season, the Vols featured the nation’s No. 1 offense, averaging 42.7 points and 499.96 yards per game over the past two seasons.

Tennessee had an impressive 2022 season with 11 wins, including an Orange Bowl win.

Parking

On-campus parking will open at 7 a.m., and free parking will be available at the following locations:

Ag Campus with free shuttles running to and from; begins at 11:30 a.m.

G10 Garage via Neyland Dr. entry

11th Street Garage at 1100 Cumberland Ave.

White Avenue Garage at 1621 White Ave.

G17 Garage at 1800 Lake Ave.

Admission

Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. and tickets will cost fans $5 for non-premium seats, but it will be the first time since 2011 UT has charged for the game. Proceeds will go towards the My All Campaign.

All open sections of the bowl of Neyland Stadium will be general admission seating, and Vol fans can access that seating at the gates, which open at 1 p.m., listed below:

13

14

15-A

16

17

20

21

22

23

The stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect, UT officials said.

Details about the premium seating, pricing and parking have not been released yet, but UT officials said they expect it to be released soon.

Walk-up admission will be available, but UT officials strongly encouraged people to order their tickets in advance. Like during the regular season, all tickets will be digital and accessed through a mobile device.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.