Hospital-based nursing program to open in Turkey Creek

Students would receive an Associate Degree with the opportunity to become registered nurses.
Tennova says they're currently treating 109 COVID patients across their 5 facilities.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennova Healthcare’s Turkey Creek Medical Center partnered with Jersey College to provide a hospital-based nursing program.

The Jersey College Hospital-Based Professional Nursing Program is a six-semester program. Students would receive an Associate Degree with the opportunity to become registered nurses.

“The need for nurses in this market and across the country has been high for some time and is expected to continue,” says Tony Benton, CEO, Tennova Healthcare - East Market.” Among other factors driving need, nurses have many employment options. We believe that engaging with well-educated students to share the values, philosophies and practices of Tennova Healthcare will help us care for our communities into the future.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the program or enrolling can visit the Jersey College website or call 865-500-3026.

