KCS: HVA principal placed on administrative leave

Dr. Rob Speas, the principal at Hardin Valley Academy, was placed on administrative leave, according to officials with Knox County Schools.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The principal at Hardin Valley Academy, Dr. Rob Speas, was placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Knox County Schools Spokeswoman Carly Harrington.

KCS Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk appointed Michael Reynolds as the interim principal.

WVLT News reached out to KCS to find out if the action was due to a previous incident regarding a gas valve being intentionally left on by a contracted janitor. Harrington responded saying that there was an internal review of the incident.

Reynolds was a principal at Central High School before he retired in 2018.

In a message to parents, Rysewyk said Reynolds will start at HVA on Monday, April 10.

“District leadership will continue to support the school and work with Mr. Reynolds during this transition,” Rysewyk said in the message.

