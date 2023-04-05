Knoxville officials hope to secure $20M from state for pedestrian bridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Knoxville officials are looking to secure $20 million from the state to go towards the pedestrian bridge that would connect the University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River.

Previous Coverage: City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion

Officials had proposed amending Governor Bill Lee’s budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024. The amendment, among other things, would provide an additional $20 million of funding to go toward the bridge.

In February, the Knoxville City Council voted 7 to 2 to approve a resolution that would allow Mayor Indya Kincannon to apply for a federal grant that would offer $25 million for the bridge.

The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront, connecting the campus to South Knoxville and the 18 miles of greenways that are part of the Knoxville Urban Wilderness.

The project should cost between $50 to $55 million.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.