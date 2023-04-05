Knoxville officials hope to secure $20M from state for pedestrian bridge

The project should cost between $50 to $55 million.
City of Knoxville officials are looking to secure $20 million from the state to go towards the...
City of Knoxville officials are looking to secure $20 million from the state to go towards the pedestrian bridge that would connect the University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River.(City of Knoxville)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Knoxville officials are looking to secure $20 million from the state to go towards the pedestrian bridge that would connect the University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River.

Previous Coverage: City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion

Officials had proposed amending Governor Bill Lee’s budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024. The amendment, among other things, would provide an additional $20 million of funding to go toward the bridge.

In February, the Knoxville City Council voted 7 to 2 to approve a resolution that would allow Mayor Indya Kincannon to apply for a federal grant that would offer $25 million for the bridge.

The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront, connecting the campus to South Knoxville and the 18 miles of greenways that are part of the Knoxville Urban Wilderness.

The project should cost between $50 to $55 million.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGrath was taken into custody after shots were fired in west Knox County
FBI: Man wanted in Baltimore dead after agent-involved shooting in Farragut
In a January memo to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company...
McDonald’s temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Knoxville State Rep. Gloria Johnson stripped of committee positions, expulsion resolution pending
A 19-year-old man was found with two loaded guns and over $3,000 in cash, according to...
KPD: Teen arrested with two guns, various drugs in car
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is investigating following the death of Lisa Edwards, a...
‘Clinically appropriate’ | Fort Sanders officials finish internal investigation into Lisa Edwards’ care

Latest News

Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD...
‘Call it fate’: Responding officers describe stopping Nashville school shooter
Sarah Jo Fuson
Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff indicted on child abuse charges
Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cold front that will bring us rain and storms overnight
Tracking A Cold Front - clipped version
WVLT News header
WVLT off the air Wednesday night for maintenance