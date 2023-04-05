Missing person disappeared ‘under suspicious circumstances,’ could be in TN

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A missing person disappeared “under suspicious circumstances,” Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Charlesetta Grau, also known as Etta, was reported missing in Florida on March 12 but was last seen in Sept. 2022.

Officials said that Grau might have traveled to Tennessee with an unknown man.

Grau suffers from various mental disorders and has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old, according to deputies.

Anyone in contact with Grau is urged to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Robbery/Homicide Unit at (727) 585-64-83 or through email at cpersaudjr@pcsonet.com.

Please report to Law Enforcement if you have seen this missing/endangered person, there is a possibility that she travelled to Tennessee with an unknown male subject. Posted by Pigeon Forge Police Department on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

