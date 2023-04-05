Narcan approved for over-the-counter use

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nasal spray that could save someone from overdosing just got easier to buy.

Last week, the FDA approved Narcan for over-the-counter use.

Narcan is frequently used by first responders and corrections officers. Right now, the average person needs a prescription to get it.

“Sometimes, somebody can’t wait on a prescription,” Hank Peck said, pharmacist with Long’s Drug Store in Knoxville.

The FDA approval comes as the opioid crisis in America continues.

Data from Emergent BioSolutions, the company that makes Narcan, showed there’s an overdose every eight minutes in the United States. That has led to more than 100,000 American deaths between October 2021 and October 2022.

Peck said making Narcan over-the-counter will help save lives. But, he said one of the current barriers is the price.

“Depends whether insurance is involved or not,” Peck said. “It can be anywhere from zero to something greater than $100.”

Peck said he’s not sure how much the over-the-counter version will cost. But it will be accessible. FDA officials said it’ll be sold in drug stores, grocery stores, gas stations, and online.

“Access to that is a barrier. And having the access to it is important,” Peck said.

The director for the White House’s National Drug Policy was encouraging schools, businesses, and restaurants to keep Narcan readily accessible in case of an emergency.

Emergent BioSolutions officials said Narcan should be available for over-the-counter use by the end of the summer. Narcan can be given to anyone too, including children and babies.

