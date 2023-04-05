New taco joint coming to Knoxville

Condado Tacos will open its doors on Thursday.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Any taco lovers will be excited to hear that a new taco joint will be opening its doors on Thursday.

Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville. The new restaurant will open on April 6 in Turkey Creek.

The new restaurant will feature specialty tacos, such as Lucy’s Fire and Blue Dream, and margaritas that restaurant representatives say are made from fresh fruit.

On that day, the first 100 guests in line at the restaurant during Condado Tacos’ grand opening celebration will receive one free taco every week for a year.

All guests will receive a free taco with their purchase, and there will be $5 margaritas all day. Doors open at 11 a.m. following a confetti cannon celebration.

The new location will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

To learn more about the restaurant or to view its menu, visit the Condado Tacos website.

