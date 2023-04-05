Overturned semi-truck closes I-40 West in Cocke County

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned semi-truck closed I-40 West on Wednesday, Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi said.

The interstate was closed at mile marker 443 while crews cleaned up the wreck.

Nagi said that traffic was moving through the crash zone on the right shoulder, but drivers in the area should expect delays.

I-40 West is closed at MM 443 in Cocke County due to an overturned tractor-trailer. pic.twitter.com/mKvF8gTwZJ — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 5, 2023

