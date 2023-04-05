Overturned semi-truck closes I-40 West in Cocke County
TDOT officials said that traffic was moving through the crash zone on the right shoulder.
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned semi-truck closed I-40 West on Wednesday, Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi said.
The interstate was closed at mile marker 443 while crews cleaned up the wreck.
Nagi said that traffic was moving through the crash zone on the right shoulder, but drivers in the area should expect delays.
