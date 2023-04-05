Partnership provides Orange and White tickets to Emerald Youth Foundation

For the first time in more than a decade, UT is charging admission to get into the Orange and White Game.
With tickets required for this year's Orange and White game a local business is footing the bill for one thousand of them.
By William Puckett
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last month, the University of Tennessee Athletics announced a $5 admission charge to get into the 2023 Orange and White Game.

With entrance now requiring money, one NIL group and a local business are teaming up to provide tickets to members and children, and families from the Emerald Youth Foundation.

The Volunteer Club partnered with Advent Electric to purchase 1,000 tickets for next Saturday’s game.

”I can think back and remember my first UT game with my father and I can think back taking my daughter to her first game,” said Nicholas Hodge, Co-CEO of Advent Electric. ”Every person deserves that opportunity right, it’s just so exciting when the band forms the T when you hear Rocky Top, when they score that touchdown, it’s just exciting right.”

At a price tag of $5,000, the investment is not cheap, but for Vol Club officials and the leaders at Advent, it’s worth it to give back.

”I think this is a big win here not just for us for Advent or Emerald Youth, but at the end of the day for the athletes at Tennessee,” said Brandon Spurlock, Vice President of the Volunteer Club.

Being able to give to a group of children and their families, from Emerald Youth, is worth the money for a business that likes to give back to its community.

”We try to give back to a lot of local stuff because that’s what’s feeding us, right, and I think it’s a circle, and we as businesses have a little bit of responsibility there to give back to the community that we’re in,” said Hodge.

A split of the tickets will go to Volunteer Club Members and then Emerald Youth.

The Orange and White Game kicks off Saturday, April 15, at 2:30 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

