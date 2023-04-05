Plans approved for more cycling accessibility in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday night, the Knoxville city council approved plans to make significant changes to cycling accessibility along one of the cities busiest roads.

The city can now move forward with plans to implement bike lanes, sidewalks, curbs, and enhanced lighting and signaling for cyclists on the South side of Kingston Pike.

You’ll be able to see these changes being made on Golfclub Road and Wesley Road which connect to Kingston Pike. For some that bike all over Knoxville, it’s a welcomed change.

“The narrow roads there’s no shoulder or room for any addition and if they really want to make these roads really compatible for cyclists and pedestrians they’re going to have to have a major construction zone on every major street in the city,” said avid cyclist Phillip Rodriguez.

This newly accepted project has approved funding for a contract of no more than $2,200,000 with Southern Constructors Inc.

Improvements coming to side streets next to a highly trafficked area is a concept some of the more frequent cyclists are in support of.

“I think it’s also a good idea to use routes off the beaten path,” said Rodriguez.

The plans have been officially approved by the city council, but there’s no timeline just yet one when these changes will take form.

