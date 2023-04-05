Police chase ends with swim in Cumberland River, police say

One man was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase, according to officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
One man was arrested after leading deputies on a high speed chase before he jumped into the Cumberland River, according to officials with the Bell Co. Sheriff’s Department.(BCSD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, KY. (WVLT) - Police were led on a high-speed chase Tuesday, according to officials with the Bell Co. Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Frank Foster was on patrol when he saw 47-year-old Ricky G. Adkins driving an ATV on the shoulder of a highway. Foster knew Adkins had several warrants out for his arrest and turned around to conduct a traffic stop.

“As he fled from deputies he tried to stop abruptly and cause the deputies to strike him or swerve into oncoming traffic,” BCSD officials said. “Adkins continued to speed down the roadway turning into the former Bell County bus garage parking lot getting stuck between a fence and a building.”

Adkins ran from the ATV before jumping into the Cumberland River. Adkins eventually gave up and was arrested by Foster and K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern.

Officials found a syringe in the ATV.

“Adkins was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with ATV vehicles violations, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police (on foot), wanton endangerment - 1st degree police officer, reckless driving, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. He was also served warrants for (2) two counts of persistent felony offender, trafficking in controlled substance - 1st degree, 1st offense greater than 2 grams (Methamphetamine), trafficking Marijuana (less than 8 oz.) - 1st offense, and failure to appear.”

Bell County Sheriff's Department

BELL COUNTY KY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE Tuesday, April 4, 2023 On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Bell County Sgt....

Posted by Bell County Ky Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

