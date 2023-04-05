Rep. Justin Jones files police report after alleged assault on House floor


Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee...
Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments by House Speaker Cameron Sexton.(Tennessee General Assembly)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Representative Justin Jones, D-Nashville, filed a police report after he was allegedly assaulted and pushed on the House floor by a fellow representative. Jones’ phone was also reportedly taken for a brief time before it was returned.

In a tweet posted Monday night, Rep. Jones said Rep. Justin Lafferty pushed him and grabbed his phone.

This came after the Tennessee House Republicans were pushed forward to schedule a vote on expelling Reps. Jones, Gloria Johnson D-Knoxville and Justin Pearson D-Memphis.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 Representatives face expulsion after gun control rally

The representatives were removed from their committees after the participated in both gun control rallies at the Tennessee State Capitol and allegedly led a protest on the House floor, according to Speaker of the House of Representatives Cameron Sexton.

On Thursday, the House will vote on the expulsion of the representatives. Pushback from Tennessee residents and officials is expected.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

