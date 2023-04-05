Trees Knoxville asks for public input

Trees Knoxville asked the public for their opinions on the plan for trees in Knoxville.
Your tree may just need water.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Trees Knoxville asked the public for their opinions on the plan for trees in Knoxville.

A successful Urban Forest Master Plan would let Knoxville care for their current trees and grow new ones, a move that Trees Knoxville officials would help the city’s public and environmental health.

“Improving and growing the urban tree canopy will require a true community effort,” says City of Knoxville Urban Forester Kasey Krouse, who is part of the team working on the plan.

In order to develop their plan, the organization is asking for any input on the status of trees in Knoxville.

There are several event options for Knoxville citizens to submit their opinions.

April 11, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

East Knoxville Community Open House

Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park

401 Lakeside Drive

April 19, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Urban Trees Planning Workshop

University of Tennessee Student Union, Ballroom A

May 11, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

UFMP Open House

Cansler YMCA

616 Jessamine Street

People interested can also fill out the online survey.

