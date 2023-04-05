Trees Knoxville asks for public input
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Trees Knoxville asked the public for their opinions on the plan for trees in Knoxville.
A successful Urban Forest Master Plan would let Knoxville care for their current trees and grow new ones, a move that Trees Knoxville officials would help the city’s public and environmental health.
“Improving and growing the urban tree canopy will require a true community effort,” says City of Knoxville Urban Forester Kasey Krouse, who is part of the team working on the plan.
In order to develop their plan, the organization is asking for any input on the status of trees in Knoxville.
There are several event options for Knoxville citizens to submit their opinions.
April 11, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
East Knoxville Community Open House
Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park
401 Lakeside Drive
April 19, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Urban Trees Planning Workshop
University of Tennessee Student Union, Ballroom A
May 11, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
UFMP Open House
Cansler YMCA
616 Jessamine Street
People interested can also fill out the online survey.
