Victims identified in deadly Roane Co. shooting

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton confirmed the names of the victims in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Midtown.
The warrants highlight a history of domestic violence, including an incident where the shooter violated an order of protection on his wife.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The victims from Thursday’s deadly shooting in Roane Co. were identified by Sheriff Jack Stockton.

The Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting with multiple victims in the Midtown area on Thursday, March 30.

One person was killed, and three people were shot, including the suspect, according to Stockton.

Stockton confirmed with WVLT News that 40-year-old Amanda Weaver died on the scene.

He identified Rocky King as a shooting victim. King owns Midtown Body Shop and was shot in the head. He was Weaver’s boyfriend.

Kelsey King, Rocky’s daughter, was identified as another shooting victim. She was previously married to the suspect, Brian Wilson, according to Stockton.

Stockton confirmed that Rocky was shot in the head but was already released from the hospital to recover at home. Kelsey was also released from the hospital.

Warrants obtained by WVLT News showed that Wilson had physically fought Weaver in the past and violated an order of protection King filed against him.

