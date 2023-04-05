Warmer today ahead of a front that brings some storms and lingering rain into Easter weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a taste of summer today, with a temperatures warming to around the record high! A cold front’s rain and storms are still on track to breakup as they move into our area, but that sets up for some rain to impacts parts of your Easter weekend now.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly cloudy and warm, with temperatures only dropping to only 66 degrees this morning. (The average high for this time of the year is 68 degrees.) A stray shower is possible this morning.

The gusts and temperatures increase even more today! Gusts are up to 30 mph, helping to move that warmer air in and crank us up to 87 degrees! So, we’re forecasting a tie of the record of 87 degrees set back in 1934. It’s a mostly to partly cloudy day, with a stray shower or storm possible, then spotty storms are possible this evening ahead of a batch at night.

Tonight comes with a slow build to a 60% coverage of our area in rain and storms. The stalling front drapes the stronger storms and heavier rain along the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line and clips the central Valley. The low is only 67 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The 60% coverage of our area in rain and storms continues Thursday morning, but breaks up to only a 40% coverage in developing rain and storms as the front breaks up. This leaves temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 throughout the day. The wind out of the southwest shifts to northwest 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

The front continues to stall across the southeast, pumping rain into the Valley to Smoky Mountains on Friday. This makes for a rainy day for 40% of our area, and a high of 56 degrees.

The coverage reaches further north on Saturday, but it’s scattered showers instead of a steadier rain. Temperatures are again left cooler, with a high of only 59 degrees.

Sunday clears out, making for a cooler morning in the mid 40s then mostly sunny Easter afternoon with a high of 69 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, high pressure looks to setup and give us a warming trend and mostly dry stretch next week.

