‘We are selling more than we expected’ | GSMNP parking passes ahead of projections

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is now a requirement to have a parking pass if you park in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The National Park Service said that one month into selling parking tags inside the park generated more revenue than they expected.

“It’s been received really well, sales have been going really well. We are selling more than we expected initially. We have had a lot of support particularly for the annual parking tag option,” said Kendra Straub with the National Park Service.

Straub said she believes more people bought the annual pass because of so many repeat visitors who come during all seasons.

“We have multiple channels, like in our visitor centers, but also starting to get into some businesses outside of our visitor centers. And also into our automated fee machines, which are a great option for folks available 24 hours a day,” said Straub.

The park service spokesperson said they don’t have the exact numbers of how many passes were sold in the first month.

That is something Straub said they were working to get.

“We’re still kind of working on pulling all that together to share that information. But revenue is coming in from those different sources. So we just need to make sure we can kind of pull all that information into one place,” she added.

For the best advice from the national park, make sure you plan ahead with alternate options on where you want to visit and the times.

You can also visit the park through a local shuttle tour company.

“Being the most visited park in the country, some of our most visited sites the demand for parking exceeds the capacity fairly often. And so shuttles are a great way for folks to access the sites without worrying about finding parking,” said Straub.

