WVLT off the air Wednesday night for maintenance
WVLT News will be going off the air for certain watchers around midnight on Wednesday.
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone staying up late will notice WVLT News will be off the air on Wednesday night.
WVLT news will not be available to anyone watching through antenna, Dish or DirecTV, starting around midnight so “vital maintenance” can be performed.
However, cable and streaming watchers should not be affected.
