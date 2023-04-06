Cold front lingers bringing us soggy weather to start Easter weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking drier weather starting Easter Sunday.
Rainy Friday ahead
Rainy Friday ahead
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front will continue to hang around the next couple of days providing us with soggy weather Friday with more scattered showers Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The stalled out cold front will bring us more rain overnight into Friday morning with a low of 48 degrees.

The front continues to stall across the southeast, pumping rain at an 80% coverage of our area throughout Friday, but that is more persistent in the Valley to the Smoky Mountains making for a rainy Friday. The clouds and showers keep us cooler in the lower 50s by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers continue into Saturday, but retreat back to spotty and lighter rainfall. Areas along the foothills to the mountains will have a better shot of seeing those light showers throughout the first half of the day. Temperatures remain cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll finally start to dry out overnight.

Sunday clears out, making for a cooler morning in the low 40s, then a mostly sunny Easter afternoon with a high of 69 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, high pressure looks to set up and give us a warming trend and mostly dry stretch next week.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner

