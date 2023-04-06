Cold front stalls out creating some storms today to rain at times into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings rain and storms to parts of our area today, then the rain lingers into part of Easter weekend with cooler temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning cloudy and warm still, with spotty rain developing east of a line clipping the Plateau. Lows are only in the low to mid 60s.

We are looking at a 40% coverage of our area with rain and storms developing and moving through at times through this evening. This leaves temperatures in the upper 60s to around 72 throughout the day. The wind out of the southwest shifts to the northwest 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

The stalled front brings more rain to our area by Friday morning, with a low of 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The front continues to stall across the southeast, pumping rain at a 60% coverage of our area throughout Friday, but that is more persist in the Valley to the Smoky Mountains making for a rainy Friday. This also leaves us with little to no warming, and an afternoon in the low 50s.

Scattered showers continue into Saturday, but retreat back to spotty and a lighter rainfall. Temperatures are again left cool, but not as cool as Friday, with a high of only 59 degrees.

Sunday clears out, making for a cooler morning in the low -40s then a mostly sunny Easter afternoon with a high of 69 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, high pressure looks to set up and give us a warming trend and mostly dry stretch next week.

