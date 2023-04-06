East Tenn. rep. responds following alleged assault on House floor

Rep. Justin Lafferty responded to the allegations that he assaulted a Nashville rep. on the House floor Monday.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rep. Justin Lafferty, R-Knoxville, told WVLT News he, “reacted as anyone would,” following a confrontation with a Nashville rep. on Monday.

Representative Justin Jones, D-Nashville, filed a police report after he said he was assaulted and pushed on the House floor by Lafferty.

“Representative Jones came to my desk and as I turned he shoved his phone in my face in a threatening manner. I reacted as anyone would. Attempts to characterize this as anything else are misleading and false. Three members are in danger of losing their jobs and are desperate to deflect attention away from their actions.”

Rep. Justin Lafferty

This came after the Tennessee House Republicans were pushed forward to schedule a vote on expelling Reps. Jones, Gloria Johnson D-Knoxville and Justin Pearson D-Memphis.

