ETSU marching band to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee State University Marching Bucs received some good news Thursday; the band will be performing in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’ll be the first time the band has performed in the parade.

The Marching Bucs were chosen by the Macy’s Parade Band Committee from more than 100 applicants. They’ll be one of 10 bands selected for the 98th year of the event, marching in New York City alongside character balloons, clowns and more.

Earlier today, the ETSU marching band got some incredible news: they will perform in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day... Posted by East Tennessee State University on Thursday, April 6, 2023

Less than 10 years ago, ETSU didn’t even have a band. Now, Director Dr. Joe Moore said the opportunity is an honor.

“The East Tennessee University Marching Bucs being selected to perform in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a dream come true,” Moore said. “We are ecstatic about the opportunity to represent our university, our region and the state of Tennessee as we share our passion for performance with Parade viewers on Thanksgiving morning.”

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Creative Producer Wesley Whatley added that the band has grown and improved majorly with Moore at the helm.

“Under Dr. Moore’s leadership, the band has grown into the largest marching ensemble in school history, consistently delivering dynamic, impactful performances at games and exhibitions across the country,” Whatley said. “The Macy’s Band Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Marching Bucs to the Big Apple for the first time to perform for millions in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”

Along with the opportunity to perform, the Macy’s team presented the Bucs with a $10,000 gift to kick off fundraising for the trip.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.