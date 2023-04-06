Events to Find Your Fun this Easter Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s Easter Weekend and there are many ways for you and the family to Find Your Fun!

Friday, April 7th:

It’s the first Friday of the month which means First Friday Artwalk. You can go experience art in all forms Friday night throughout downtown Knoxville. The Freedom Boat Club of Knoxville is hosting a Pre-Splash Party during the art walk to celebrate the upcoming boating season. There will be complimentary food and drinks while you mingle with fellow boaters and members of the community. The party starts at 6 p.m. at 511 King Street.

Saturday, April 8th:

Zoo Knoxville is hosting its annual Big Egg Hunt for kids six and under. This year’s event features life-like dinosaurs throughout the egg hunt. There will be two egg hunt areas, one for kids zero to three and one for ages four to six. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. with the Big Egg Hunt starting at 8:15 a.m. Tickets to the egg hunt also include zoo admission for the day.

A new vendor market is coming to Knoxville this weekend. It’s called Pretty Fun Market and it will be at Crafty Bastard Brewery Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The market will highlight 40 local and regional vendors. There will be drinks, food trucks, and music throughout the event. This is the first Pretty Fun Market with plans for another one in September. All ages are welcome and your dogs are too!

Sunday, April 9th:

The Gatlinburg Skylift Park is kicking off its Smoky Mountain Sunrise Events! It starts on Easter Sunday and continues on Wednesday morning through mid-May. Starting at 6 a.m., you can ride the skylift to the top of the mountain and be greeted by live music, donuts, and coffee as you experience the beautiful sunrise. You can buy tickets online.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.