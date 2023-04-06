‘It’s a miracle’ | Two Roane Co. victims released from hospital after deadly shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On March 30, around 4:30 p.m. word spread fast of an active shooter situation at Midtown Body Shop in Rockwood. According to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton, Brian Wilson walked into the body shop looking for “revenge” after being released from jail that same day.

Wilson was accused of shooting his ex-wife, Kelsey King, her dad and body shop owner Rocky King, and killing Rocky’s girlfriend, 40-year-old Amanda Weaver. WVLT News obtained court documents which showed Kelsey and Wilson were previously married and had a history of violence.

Stockton confirmed Wilson was out on bond after being accused of setting Rocky’s home on fire a few months back. Stockton told WVLT News it will be a while before Wilson is out again.

“He’s not been charged officially yet, but he’s being detained on a revoked bond from the day of the shooting where he got out of jail and some charges he had prior to that,” Stockton said.

While loved ones waited for more information, they’ve set up a GoFundMe fundraising page hoping to help Rocky on his road to recovery.

“He was shot in the head and has medical expenses. He’s out of the hospital and back driving,” said Derrick Blake, a close friend to Rocky and fundraiser organizer. “It’s a miracle.”

According to an obituary, Weaver was a beloved mother who was known for serving her community and working at the body shop where she died.

Kelsey was also released from the hospital.

