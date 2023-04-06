Knoxville therapists help first responders after Nashville school shooting

The East Tennessee Trauma Recovery Network went to Nashville last week after a shooting at the Covenant School.
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the aftermath of last week’s tragedy at the Covenant School, people who make a living helping others are reaching out for help of their own.

The East Tennessee Trauma Recovery Network is made up of therapists from Knoxville, Chattanooga, New York and New Jersey. In the days after the shooting this group went to Nashville to speak with first responders who may have been struggling with what they experienced that day.

“What they did was good enough what they did was what they do which was help. Even if it didn’t feel like enough because of the tragedy of the situation,” said Knoxville-based therapist Bonnie Barclay, who said some feel as if they could have done more.

How this group is helping is through a few exercises that help tackle some of the toughest moments they’ve experienced.

“So they’ll run the event like it’s a movie. I want you to imagine watching a movie of this event, pause it on the worst moment of the experience, and what do you notice,” said therapist Lynn Smith.

Using techniques like slowly patting your own chest and using a machine that allows someone to follow a light helps them stay calm while thinking about those tough moments.

For more information click here for the therapists out of East Tennessee.

